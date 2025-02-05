Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Nissan and Honda may call off merger talks, Asahi newspaper says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Nissan and Honda may call off merger talks, Asahi newspaper says

Nissan and Honda may call off merger talks, Asahi newspaper says

Makoto Uchida, Director, Representative Executive Officer, President and CEO of Nissan Motor Corporation and Toshihiro Mibe, Director, President and Representative Executive Officer of Honda, hold a joint press conference on their merger talks, in Tokyo, Japan, December 23, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

05 Feb 2025 06:06AM (Updated: 05 Feb 2025 06:41AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO: Japanese automakers Honda and Nissan may call off merger talks, the Asahi Shimbun newspaper reported on Wednesday (Feb 5), citing multiple sources, a move that would raise questions about the next steps for hard-hit Nissan.

The boards of both manufacturers will meet separately in the near future to discuss potentially calling off the merger talks, the newspaper said. For Honda, the talks were not progressing as the bigger automaker had hoped, Asahi said.

Honda had sounded out Nissan about becoming a subsidiary, an idea that Nissan had strongly opposed, the Asahi said. Public broadcaster NHK had previously reported that Honda had sounded out Nissan about becoming a subsidiary.

A Honda spokesperson was not immediately available outside of normal working hours.

A Nissan spokesperson said that discussions were ongoing between the companies and that there would be an announcement after finalising their direction in mid-February, as previously announced.

Related:

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement