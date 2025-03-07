Logo
Nissan board to meet on March 11, discuss potential CEO successors, sources say
Nissan board to meet on March 11, discuss potential CEO successors, sources say

FILE PHOTO: A man takes a photo of a Nissan vehicle on display at the Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto, Ontario, Canada February 13, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/File photo

07 Mar 2025 08:39AM
TOKYO : Nissan directors are due to gather on March 11 to discuss potential successors for CEO Makoto Uchida, whose position is seen as increasingly untenable given the Japanese automaker's weak performance, three people familiar with the matter said.

Candidates being considered include Chief Financial Officer Jeremie Papin and Chief Planning Officer Ivan Espinosa, one of the people and another person said, but neither are seen as a certainty, especially considering their association with current management missteps.

The people declined to be identified because the information has not been made public. A Nissan representative declined to comment.

