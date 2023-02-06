Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Nissan to buy up to 15% stake in Renault EV unit under reshaped alliance
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Nissan to buy up to 15% stake in Renault EV unit under reshaped alliance

Nissan to buy up to 15% stake in Renault EV unit under reshaped alliance
FILE PHOTO: A Nissan logo is seen in a vehicle during the press day at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 17, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Nissan to buy up to 15% stake in Renault EV unit under reshaped alliance
FILE PHOTO: Renault logo is displayed at 2022 Paris Auto Show, France October 17, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
06 Feb 2023 03:43PM (Updated: 06 Feb 2023 03:43PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : Nissan and Renault on Monday unveiled details of their redesigned alliance, with the Japanese car maker committing to buy a stake of up to 15 per cent in Renault's electric vehicles unit Ampere.

The alliance junior partner Mitsubishi Motors will also consider investing in Ampere, the companies said in a statement.

"Nissan's intention is to invest up to 15 per cent in Ampere, Renault Group's EV & Software entity in Europe, with the aim to become a strategic investor," the statement said ahead of a presentation in London.

The companies had already announced that under the deal to revive their 24-year old alliance the French carmaker would reduce its stake in its Japanese partner to 15 per cent from around 43 per cent now.

Renault will transfer 28.4 per cent of Nissan shares into a French trust, making the two more equal partners in the alliance.

Sources close to the matter said the agreement aimed to make the alliance freer and more balanced for the next 15 years. The partnership will produce synergies from joint projects in Europe, India and Latin America, and the companies will work together in Renault's flagship EV business, electronics and solid-state batteries.

Renault will have full flexibility to sell the Nissan shares held in the trust but "it has no obligation to sell the shares within a specific pre-determined period of time," the statement on Monday said.

When it does sell, "Nissan would benefit from a right of first offer, to its or the benefit of a designated third party."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.