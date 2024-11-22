Nissan to cut or transfer about 1,000 jobs in Thailand, sources say

TOKYO : Nissan Motor will cut or transfer about 1,000 jobs in Thailand by autumn 2025 as part of its recently announced global workforce reduction plan, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Nissan plans to partially discontinue production at its Thailand Plant No.1, one of two car assembly plants in the country, and consolidate the operations into Plant No.2 by September next year, according to the sources, who declined to be identified because they were not authorised to speak on the matter.

A Nissan spokesperson could not immediately be reached for a comment.

The struggling Japanese carmaker has said that it would cut 9,000 jobs worldwide after posting a worse-than-expected July-September quarter earnings. In the United States, about 1,000 staff are leaving Nissan by the end of this year by accepting early retirement packages.

The two Thailand plants are located in Samut Prakan province on the outskirts of Bangkok, according to Nissan's website. Plant 1 has a production capacity of about 220,000 vehicles, while Plant 2 has a capacity of 150,000 vehicles, sources said.