Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Nissan to delay new SUV production by 6 months in Mexico due to stolen mold -Nikkei
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Nissan to delay new SUV production by 6 months in Mexico due to stolen mold -Nikkei

Nissan to delay new SUV production by 6 months in Mexico due to stolen mold -Nikkei

FILE PHOTO: The brand logo of Nissan Motor Corp. is displayed during a press preview of the company's new Ariya all-battery SUV, ahead of the world premiere, at Nissan Pavilion in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

05 Sep 2023 09:00AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Nissan Motor will delay the start of production of its next "Kicks" SUV model in Mexico by about six months after some mold components were stolen at a local supplier, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Production of the remodelled "Kicks" had been due to start in December, but will now likely begin around June 2024, the paper said.

Nissan declined to provide specifics but confirmed the delay.

"Due to an unexpected factor outside the company's control, one of our new-model programmes has been slightly delayed," it said in a statement. "We have no further details to share at this time."

Nissan builds the Kicks at its Aguascalientes plant in Mexico for sale in the North American market. The model accounted for 8 per cent of its U.S. sales last year, with about 54,000 units sold, the Nikkei said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.