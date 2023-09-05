Nissan to delay new SUV production by 6 months in Mexico due to stolen mold -Nikkei

TOKYO : Nissan Motor will delay the start of production of its next "Kicks" SUV model in Mexico by about six months after some mold components were stolen at a local supplier, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Production of the remodelled "Kicks" had been due to start in December, but will now likely begin around June 2024, the paper said.

Nissan declined to provide specifics but confirmed the delay.

"Due to an unexpected factor outside the company's control, one of our new-model programmes has been slightly delayed," it said in a statement. "We have no further details to share at this time."

Nissan builds the Kicks at its Aguascalientes plant in Mexico for sale in the North American market. The model accounted for 8 per cent of its U.S. sales last year, with about 54,000 units sold, the Nikkei said.