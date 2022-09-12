Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Nissan extends suspension of Russia factory for three months
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Nissan extends suspension of Russia factory for three months

Nissan extends suspension of Russia factory for three months

A view shows the logo of Nissan on a car in Moscow, Russia, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

12 Sep 2022 04:33PM (Updated: 12 Sep 2022 04:46PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO :Japanese automaker Nissan will extend its suspension of an assembly plant in Saint Petersberg, Russia, for three months until late December, it said on Monday.

"Production is suspended at St Petersburg until the end of December and employees have been informed. We continue to monitor the situation closely and will take actions as needed," a Nissan spokesperson said.

The plant, which was idled in March after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, was originally set to resume in late September.

Russia describes its action in Ukraine a "special military operation".

The Nissan plant suspension was extended because of continuing difficulties obtaining parts from Europe and Japan, the Nikkei daily paper reported.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.