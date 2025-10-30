Logo
Nissan forecasts $1.8 billion annual operating loss as US tariffs weigh
The NISSAN logo is seen outside a building during the launch event of the Infiniti QX80 Autograph in Mexico City, Mexico, August 21, 2025. REUTERS/Henry Romero

30 Oct 2025 07:15PM (Updated: 30 Oct 2025 07:40PM)
TOKYO :Nissan Motor said on Thursday it expects to book a 275 billion yen ($1.82 billion) operating loss in the current fiscal year due to the impact of U.S. tariffs.

The Japanese automaker said its outlook for net income for the fiscal year to end-March 2026 remained undetermined.

The company, however, said its first-half loss would be sharply narrowed from its previous forecast thanks to lower costs relating to emissions regulations and cost savings.

It now expects an operating loss of 30 billion yen in the first half of the financial year through September, against a previous estimated loss of 180 billion yen.

Nissan will release second-quarter financial results on November 6.

($1 = 150.7800 yen)

Source: Reuters
