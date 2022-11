TOKYO: Japan's Nissan Motor has signed a 200 billion yen (US$1.44 billion) green loan agreement to fund zero-emission mobility investments, the automaker said on Wednesday (Nov 30).

The syndicated loan was arranged by Mizuho Bank and MUFG Bank with contract periods of five and seven years, it said in a statement.

The funds will be used for research and development of zero-emission vehicles, components for electric vehicles, and other carbon-neutral initiatives, Nissan added.