TOKYO : Nissan Motor Co will halt production at its factory in Kyushu, southern Japan, for five days due to a chip shortage, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.

The stoppage will start from Monday, while another production line there will be suspended from March 14-17, resulting in lost output of more than 9,000 vehicles, according to the report.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; editing by John Stonestreet)