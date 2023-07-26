Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Nissan to invest up to 600 million euro in new Renault EV unit
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Nissan to invest up to 600 million euro in new Renault EV unit

Nissan to invest up to 600 million euro in new Renault EV unit
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Renault is seen at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 15, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Nissan to invest up to 600 million euro in new Renault EV unit
FILE PHOTO: The logos of car manufacturers Renault and Nissan are seen in front of dealerships of the companies in Le Coteau, France, July 13, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
26 Jul 2023 01:18PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO :Nissan and Renault on Wednesday finalised the terms of their revamped alliance, with the Japanese automaker committing to invest up to 600 million euros ($663 million) in its partner's electric vehicle unit Ampere.

The agreement to finalise the terms of their overhauled partnership will put the two automakers on more equal footing and caps months of sometimes tense negotiations over issues such as the sharing of future intellectual property.

The investment in Ampere is consistent with Nissan being a strategic investor and securing a board seat on the new company, Nissan said.

The companies said the overhaul was subject to regulatory approvals and completion was expected in the fourth quarter of 2023.

($1 = 0.9053 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.