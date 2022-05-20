Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Nissan, Mitsubishi Motors unveil light EVs for Japan
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Nissan, Mitsubishi Motors unveil light EVs for Japan

Nissan, Mitsubishi Motors unveil light EVs for Japan
FILE PHOTO: Mitsubishi Mi-Tech concept car is seen in Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Nissan, Mitsubishi Motors unveil light EVs for Japan
FILE PHOTO: 2023 Nissan Pathfinder is unveiled at the 2022 New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., April 13, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
20 May 2022 04:02PM (Updated: 20 May 2022 04:12PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KURASHIKI, Japan: Japan's Mitsubishi Motors Corp and Nissan Motor Co unveiled their first jointly developed light electric vehicles (EVs), aiming to draw more Japanese drivers to battery-powered cars by offering low-priced micro models.

The two Japanese automakers, part of an alliance with French carmaker Renault SA, were once considered trailblazers in Japan's EV market but have struggled to attract customers and face challenges from fast-growing newcomers such as Tesla.

"I'm confident that (the new vehicles) representing the alliance will be a game-changer for electric vehicles in Japan," Nissan Chief Executive Officer Makoto Uchida said at an unveiling of the new models in the western Japan city of Kurashiki.

The automakers are hoping to leverage their presence in Japan's unique market for micro "kei" cars, which account for nearly 40 per cent of cars on the road in Japan.

The three companies' alliance early this year detailed a five-year plan to invest US$26 billion in EV development, including kei cars.

Nissan, which produces the Leaf and the Ariya electric vehicles, will offer its first light EV, the Sakura, starting at about 1.78 million yen (US$13,891) after factoring in a government subsidy, and with a range of 180km.

Mitsubishi Motors, maker of i-MiEV electric cars, will release the "eK cross EV" starting from about 1.85 million yen including the subsidy, also with a range of 180 km.

Both automakers said they would start selling their new line-up of electric "kei" cars this summer.

"People who used to think that EVs are too expensive will become a little more interested in EVs and will be willing to give them a try," said Riho Suzuki, Nissan regional product manager.

 

Source: Reuters/gs

Related Topics

electric vehicles

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us