Nissan Motor say to spend US$17.6 billion to accelerate electrification
FILE PHOTO: Nissan Motor's logo is displayed during a press preview for the company's new Ariya all-battery SUV at Nissan Pavilion in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

29 Nov 2021 09:24AM (Updated: 29 Nov 2021 09:27AM)
TOKYO : Nissan Motor Co Ltd on Monday said it plans to spend 2 trillion yen (US$17.59 billion) over the next five years to accelerate vehicle electrification as it bets tighter restrictions on carbon emissions will spurs demand for electric cars and hybrids.

The company in a press release said it will introduce 23 electrified vehicles by 2030, including 15 electric vehicles (EV). It also said it planned to introduce all solid-state batteries by March 2029.

"We will advance our effort to democratise electrification," Chief Executive Officer Makoto Uchida said in an online presentation.

(US$1 = 113.7000 yen)

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Source: Reuters

