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Nissan to offer early retirement to some Japan admin staff, Nikkei says
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Nissan to offer early retirement to some Japan admin staff, Nikkei says

Nissan to offer early retirement to some Japan admin staff, Nikkei says

FILE PHOTO: Workers assemble a vehicle on the production line for the Qashqai model car at the Nissan car factory in Sunderland, Britain, December 16, 2025. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

24 Jun 2026 07:56PM (Updated: 24 Jun 2026 08:00PM)
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(Corrects paragraph 2 to say not known, instead of now known)

TOKYO, June 24 : Nissan Motor has decided to offer early retirement packages to some administrative staff in Japan, mainly at five locations including Oppama and Tochigi plants, as part of its global workforce reduction plan, Nikkei reported on Wednesday.

The number of staff Nissan aims to offer the packages was not known, but the programme does not target employees on assembly lines, the newspaper said, adding that the carmaker also offered an early retirement programme in Japan last year.

Source: Reuters
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