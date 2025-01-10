Logo
Nissan open to pooling on CO2 to avoid fines in Europe
FILE PHOTO: A Nissan logo is seen during the New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., April 5, 2023. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado/File Photo

10 Jan 2025 04:02AM
PARIS : Nissan Motor Co Ltd is open to pooling with other carmakers in order to reach its CO2 targets in 2025, a spokesperson for the Japanese carmaker in Europe said to Reuters on Thursday.

"Nissan is fully committed to an electrified future in Europe," she said. "2025 is challenging, given current overall market conditions, and regulatory changes. Therefore we're exploring short-term pooling options."

She added nothing has been decided yet and did not comment on which other carmaker it could sign an agreement with.

Companies can "pool" their emissions with EV segment leaders, purchasing emissions credits from them to lower their overall averages and save hundreds of millions of euros in penalties. EU filings on Tuesday showed companies including Stellantis, Mercedes and Toyota are planning to buy carbon credits from producers including Tesla and Polestar.

Over the past years, Nissan used to be part of a pool on CO2 with Renault, its partner from the Renault Nissan alliance which has been revamped in 2023.

Source: Reuters

