Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Nissan operations chief Gupta to leave company
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Nissan operations chief Gupta to leave company

Nissan operations chief Gupta to leave company

FILE PHOTO: Nissan Motor COO Ashwani Gupta speaks during a news conference at Nissan Motor headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

16 Jun 2023 08:33AM (Updated: 16 Jun 2023 09:18AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO :Nissan Motor's Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta will leave the Japanese automaker later this month to pursue other opportunities, the company said on Friday.

Gupta will leave the automaker on June 27, Nissan said in statement, adding he had been instrumental in the development and execution of a transformation plan for the company.

Nissan said last month that Gupta would step down from the board of directors on June 27 as well as his term would expire.

Gupta joined the company's leadership team in late 2019, when Japan's No. 3 automaker was looking to put an end to a period of turmoil triggered by the arrest and sacking of long-time leader Carlos Ghosn.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.