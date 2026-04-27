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Nissan raises fiscal 2025 operating profit forecast
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Nissan raises fiscal 2025 operating profit forecast

Nissan raises fiscal 2025 operating profit forecast

A man walks next to Nissan N6 car at the company’s booth at the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, China, November 6, 2025.REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

27 Apr 2026 03:18PM (Updated: 27 Apr 2026 03:56PM)
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TOKYO, April 27 : Nissan Motor on Monday said it expects to post an operating profit of 50 billion yen ($313.99 million) for the fiscal year that ended in March, a turnaround from a previous forecast of a loss of 60 billion yen.

The Japanese automaker said the change was driven by a one-time benefit related to the revocation of U.S. emissions regulations, an improved cost performance and favourable foreign exchange effects.

For the fiscal year, the company now expects a net loss of 550 billion yen, an improvement from a previous forecast for a loss of 650 billion yen.

The company will unveil its full-year earnings results on May 13. It said it expects automotive free cash flow to be positive in the second half of fiscal 2025.

($1 = 159.2400 yen)

Source: Reuters
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