Business

Nissan raises global EV targets; to increase US localisation
Business

Nissan raises global EV targets; to increase US localisation

Nissan raises global EV targets; to increase US localisation

FILE PHOTO: A Nissan logo is seen in a vehicle during the press day at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 17, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Blake

27 Feb 2023 10:16AM (Updated: 27 Feb 2023 11:37AM)
TOKYO :Nissan Motor Co Ltd on Monday raised its electrified car sales goals and said it will increase power train production in the United States, as it looks to catch up in a segment dominated by newer automakers such as Tesla Inc.

The Japanese automaker was a pioneer in electric vehicles (EVs) with its all-battery-powered Leaf but has struggled alongside many legacy automakers in the face of increasing competition from nimbler new entrants.

Nissan now aims to have electrified vehicles - which include its advanced hybrid e-power cars - make up over 55 per cent of global sales by fiscal 2030, from a previous goal of 50 per cent, it said.

The automaker plans 27 new electrified vehicles by that year, 19 of which will be all-battery EVs, it said in a statement. That compared with its previous plan of 23 electrified vehicles including 15 all-battery EVs.

In addition to EV production at its Smyrna, Tennessee plant, Nissan plans to build electric power trains at its Decherd plant in the same state to help it meet requirements for the Inflation Reduction Act, Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta also said on Monday.

Nissan is confident it will be in compliance with the Act due to the localisation starting calendar year 2026, Gupta said in an online briefing.

Source: Reuters

