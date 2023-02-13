Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Nissan, Renault to invest US$600 million to make new models in India
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Nissan, Renault to invest US$600 million to make new models in India

Nissan, Renault to invest US$600 million to make new models in India
FILE PHOTO: A Nissan logo is seen in a vehicle during the press day at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 17, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Nissan, Renault to invest US$600 million to make new models in India
FILE PHOTO: Renault logo is displayed at 2022 Paris Auto Show, France October 17, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
13 Feb 2023 02:18PM (Updated: 13 Feb 2023 02:28PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO: Nissan Motor Co and Renault SA said on Monday (Feb 13) they would invest US$600 million to make six new models in India.

The Japanese and French automakers will work on the projects from their base in Chennai, turning it into an export hub, they said in a statement.

The six models, with each automaker making three, will be built on joint platforms and will also be exported, they said.

The new models will consist of two electric vehicles, the first EVs to be rolled out by the automakers in India, and four sports utility vehicles (SUVs).

The automakers last week unveiled details of their redesigned alliance and gave details of new joint projects in Latin America, India and Europe.

Source: Reuters/gs

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.