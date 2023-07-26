Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Nissan roughly doubles first-quarter profit, lifts outlook
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Nissan roughly doubles first-quarter profit, lifts outlook

Nissan roughly doubles first-quarter profit, lifts outlook

FILE PHOTO: People gather at Nissan's stand during the New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., April 13, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

26 Jul 2023 02:37PM (Updated: 26 Jul 2023 02:51PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's Nissan Motor roughly doubled its first-quarter profit on Wednesday, boosted by higher production and sales in North America and Japan and a weaker yen and it lifted its full-year outlook.

Operating profit for the April-June period came to 128.6 billion yen ($914.59 million), versus the 120.33 billion yen average forecast in a poll of 10 analysts by Refinitiv and a 64.9 billion yen profit the same period a year earlier.

The Yokohama-based automaker raised its full-year forecast by nearly 6 per cent to 550 billion yen due to cost discipline and a favourable foreign exchange rate impact.

The forecast compared to a 517.42 billion yen average profit forecast in a poll of 18 analysts by Refinitiv.

Nissan shares closed down 1.2 per cent at 656.8 yen earlier in the day, before the company reported earnings.

($1 = 140.6100 yen)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.