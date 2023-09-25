Logo
Business

Nissan says all new models coming to Europe will be fully electric
FILE PHOTO: The brand logo of Nissan Motor Corp. is displayed during a press preview of the company's new Ariya all-battery SUV, ahead of the world premiere, at Nissan Pavilion in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan July 14, 2020. Picture taken July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

25 Sep 2023 08:04PM
LONDON : Nissan Motor Co said on Monday that as of now all new models it launches in Europe will be fully electric and it plans to sell only electric vehicles on the continent by 2030.

"There is no turning back now," Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida said in a statement. "Nissan will make the switch to full electric by 2030 in Europe - we believe it is the right thing to do for our business, our customers and for the planet."

The Japanese carmaker said that one of two new EV models it has already confirmed for Europe will be manufactured at its Sunderland plant in northern England.

Earlier this year, Nissan raised its targets for EV models as it plays catch up in a segment dominated by newcomers like Tesla - saying it would launch 19 new EV models by 2030.

Nissan also previously said that by its fiscal 2026 year ending March 31, 2027, 98 per cent of its sales in Europe would be electrified - meaning either fully-electric cars or hybrids, which have both a large battery and a combustion engine.

The new goal of going fully electric in Europe by 2030 brings Nissan in line with alliance partner Renault, which plans to make the Renault brand all electric by then.

Ford and Stellantis also plan to be fully electric in Europe by 2030. Volvo plans to sell only EVs globally by 2030.

(Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Source: Reuters

