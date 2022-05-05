Logo
Nissan says it will invest more than $700 million in Mexico
FILE PHOTO: Logo of the Nissan Motor Co. is displayed at the 44th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

05 May 2022 12:28AM (Updated: 05 May 2022 12:28AM)
MEXICO CITY : Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co said on Wednesday it will invest more than $700 million in Mexico during the next three years to boost its operations in the country.

Source: Reuters

