Business

Nissan sees 38% full-year profit rise on stronger sales outlook
FILE PHOTO: A visitor is seen at a Nissan Motor Corp. showroom in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

11 May 2023 03:34PM (Updated: 11 May 2023 03:47PM)
TOKYO :Japan's Nissan Motor Co on Thursday said it expects operating profit to rise 38 per cent this year on a stronger outlook for sales and production volumes.

The Yokohama-based automaker sees operating profit rising to 520 billion yen ($3.85 billion) in the financial year that just started, compared to a 396.21 billion yen average profit forecast in a poll of 19 analysts by Refinitiv.

Operating profit for the three months ended March 31 came to 87.4 billion yen, versus the 89.81 billion yen average forecast in a poll of 11 analysts. It also compares to a 56 billion yen profit in the same period a year earlier.

($1 = 135.0500 yen)

Source: Reuters

