Nissan sees smaller full-year operating loss as turnaround efforts bear fruit
A Nissan logo on the wheel hub of a new Nissan Leaf electric car during an event at the Nissan car factory in Sunderland, Britain, December 16, 2025. REUTERS/Phil Noble

12 Feb 2026 04:21PM (Updated: 12 Feb 2026 04:57PM)
TOKYO, Feb 12 : Nissan sharply trimmed its outlook for a full-year loss on Thursday after reporting a surprise profit in the third-quarter, in a sign the troubled Japanese automaker's turnaround is gaining traction.

The automaker is struggling to right itself after years of turmoil. Under CEO Ivan Espinosa it has laid out a sweeping turnaround plan that includes reducing its global manufacturing footprint and cutting its workforce by 15 per cent.

It now expects an operating loss of 60 billion yen ($390 million) for the year to the end of March, compared with its previous outlook for a 275 billion yen shortfall.

Espinosa told an earnings briefing that the automaker remained committed to fiscal discipline.

It reported a 44 per cent fall in operating profit to 17.5 billion yen for the October-December quarter, reflecting strong headwinds from U.S. tariffs.

That was, however, better than the 81 billion yen loss in forecast by six analysts in survey by LSEG. Nissan reported a 31.1 billion yen profit in the same period a year earlier.

($1 = 153.0100 yen)

Source: Reuters
