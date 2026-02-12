Nissan sees smaller full-year operating loss as turnaround efforts bear fruit

TOKYO, Feb 12 : Nissan sharply trimmed its outlook for a full-year loss on Thursday after reporting a surprise profit in the third-quarter, in a sign the troubled Japanese automaker's turnaround is gaining traction.

The automaker is struggling to right itself after years of turmoil. Under CEO Ivan Espinosa it has laid out a sweeping turnaround plan that includes reducing its global manufacturing footprint and cutting its workforce by 15 per cent.

It now expects an operating loss of 60 billion yen ($390 million) for the year to the end of March, compared with its previous outlook for a 275 billion yen shortfall.

Espinosa told an earnings briefing that the automaker remained committed to fiscal discipline.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

It reported a 44 per cent fall in operating profit to 17.5 billion yen for the October-December quarter, reflecting strong headwinds from U.S. tariffs.

That was, however, better than the 81 billion yen loss in forecast by six analysts in survey by LSEG. Nissan reported a 31.1 billion yen profit in the same period a year earlier.

($1 = 153.0100 yen)