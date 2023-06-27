Logo
Nissan shareholders back board at first AGM since striking alliance deal
CEO of Nissan Makoto Uchida and CEO of Renault Luca de Meo attend a news conference to unveil new agreement between Nissan and Renault in London, Britain Feb 6, 2023. (File photo: REUTERS/Toby Melville)

27 Jun 2023 10:50AM (Updated: 27 Jun 2023 11:14AM)
TOKYO: Nissan Motor shareholders on Tuesday (Jun 27) backed all nominees of the board, including Chief Executive Makoto Uchida, at the automaker's first annual general meeting since reaching a new deal with alliance partner Renault.

The support from shareholders for the 10 board nominees, which included the nomination of IBM veteran Brenda Harvey as an outside director, was widely expected given the strength of management support among Japan's individual investors.

Nissan and Renault have yet to finalise the terms of their deal announced in February under which the Japanese automaker would take a stake of up to 15 per cent in an electric vehicle unit Renault is spinning off, and Renault would reduce its 43 per cent stake in Nissan.

The meeting was restricted to shareholders. Reuters monitored the webcast provided for investors who did not attend in person.

Source: Reuters/px

