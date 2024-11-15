Logo
Business

Nissan shares surge after report activist investor Oasis has picked up stake
FILE PHOTO: A Nissan logo is seen next to a vehicle during the New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., April 5, 2023. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado/File Photo

15 Nov 2024 08:25AM
TOKYO : Nissan Motor shares jumped as much as 6 per cent in early Tokyo trading on Friday after Japan's Diamond Online magazine reported that activist investor Oasis Management had taken a stake in the automaker.

Nissan shares were last up 4 per cent at 426.7 yen ($2.73), compared with a 0.9 per cent advance on the benchmark Nikkei index.

A representative for Oasis was not able to immediately comment on the report. Nissan shares also jumped on Tuesday after a filing showed an entity related to activist Effissimo Capital Management had taken a stake in the company.

($1 = 156.5400 yen)

Source: Reuters

