Japan to court Tesla on Nissan investment: Report

TOKYO: A high-level Japanese group, which includes a former prime minister, has drawn up plans for Elon Musk's Tesla to invest in Nissan following the collapse of its merger talks with Honda Motor, the Financial Times reported on Friday (Feb 21).

The proposal, led by former Tesla board member Hiro Mizuno, is being supported by ex-premier Yoshihide Suga and his former aide Hiroto Izumi, the report said, citing three people with direct knowledge of the move.

"The group is hopeful Tesla will become a strategic investor since they believe (it) is keen to acquire Nissan's plants" in the United States, the newspaper said.

Shares in Nissan surged 11 per cent on Friday after the report.

Tesla, Nissan and Suga's office did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.