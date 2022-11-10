Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Nissan to trim production at US plant over chips shortage
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Nissan to trim production at US plant over chips shortage

Nissan to trim production at US plant over chips shortage

FILE PHOTO: Nissan Motor Co's logo is displayed at Nissan Pavilion in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

10 Nov 2022 03:48AM (Updated: 10 Nov 2022 03:48AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Nissan Motor Co's U.S. arm said Wednesday that supply chain issues will force it to trim production this month at its Canton, Mississippi assembly plant.

The Japanese automaker said it will cut some production days in November for its Titan and Frontier pickup trucks as well as its Altima sedan. The cuts, which were reported earlier by Automotive News, are expected to be similar in December. A memo to dealers seen by Reuters said the cuts were "due to supply chain disruptions related to ongoing semiconductor chip shortages in the industry."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.