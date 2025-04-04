Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Nissan will pause US orders of Mexican-built Infiniti SUVs after Trump tariffs
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Nissan will pause US orders of Mexican-built Infiniti SUVs after Trump tariffs

Nissan will pause US orders of Mexican-built Infiniti SUVs after Trump tariffs

FILE PHOTO: An Infiniti Project Black S is displayed at Nissan Design Europe, ahead of being shipped to the Geneva Motor Show, in London, Britain, February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth/File Photo

04 Apr 2025 07:06AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Nissan Motor said on Thursday it will halt new orders of two Mexican-built Infiniti SUVs for the U.S. market after new auto tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump took effect.

Nissan also said as a result it will maintain two shifts of production of the Rogue SUV at its Smyrna, Tennessee plant after announcing plans in January to end one of the two shifts later this month.

The Japanese automaker said it is pausing any additional U.S. orders of the Infiniti QX50 and QX55 SUVs for the U.S. market produced at its joint venture COMPAS plant in Mexico but said production is expected to continue for those models sold in other markets.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement