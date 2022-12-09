Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Nitro Software gets sweetened bid from top shareholder Potentia
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Nitro Software gets sweetened bid from top shareholder Potentia

09 Dec 2022 07:40AM (Updated: 09 Dec 2022 07:40AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Australia's Nitro Software Ltd said on Friday it got a higher A$2 per share offer with a scrip alternative from private equity firm Potentia Capital, matching a rival bid from KKR Inc's Alludo.

Nitro said it would consider the offer from Potentia, its biggest shareholder with a 19.8 per cent stake, without providing additional details.

Nitro, a PDF and e-signature software signing company, backed a near A$500 million offer from Alludo in October.

Alludo did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 1.4771 Australian dollars)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.