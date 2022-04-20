No 'good or bad' in exchange rates, Japan official says, as yen slips

TOKYO :A senior Japanese government official said on Wednesday that there was no "good or bad" in exchange rates, in remarks that suggested Tokyo was not ready to take immediate action to shore up the weakening yen. In an interview with Reuters, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara reiterated authorities' common refrain that sharp moves in currency rates were undesirable and that the government would closely watch the impact of a softer yen on the economy.

However, asked about growing concerns that the falling yen was problematic for Japan - including from its own finance minister, Shunichi Suzuki - Kihara said: "There's no such thing as good or bad" in exchange rates. "Stability is important."

A weak yen, once a blessing for the export-led economy, has now added to import costs, particularly for fuel amid the war in Ukraine, threatening to derail Japan's frail economic recovery as it hits consumers and companies.

The dollar at one point scaled a fresh two-decade peak to the yen of 129.43 yen on Wednesday, compared with around 114 yen at the beginning of March.

Some investors said a fall beyond 130 yen could be a trigger for authorities to intervene to prop up the currency. But others doubt such operations could reverse its downtrend for long, with the U.S. Federal Reserve about to tighten policy and the Bank of Japan set to keep its policy super-loose for some time.

Kihara declined to speculate on the reasons behind the yen's weakness, and whether current moves were rapid enough to warrant authorities' action, saying that he was not in a position to answer as it was up to currency authorities to act appropriately on a daily basis.

Yen-buying intervention has been very rare. The last time Japan intervened to support its currency was in 1998 in the wake of the Asian currency crisis. Japan has stayed away from the market since 2011 when it intervened heavily to stem yen strength after the devastating earthquake triggered a nuclear crisis.