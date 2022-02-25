Logo
No need to cancel or postpone Mobile World Congress over Ukraine crisis, organizer says
Staff members wait to check coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine QR codes at the entrance to the venue of GSMA's 2022 Mobile World Congress (MWC), scheduled to start on February 28, in Barcelona, Spain, February 10, 2022. REUTERS/Albert Gea

25 Feb 2022 08:02PM (Updated: 25 Feb 2022 08:02PM)
BARCELONA : There are no plans to cancel or postpone the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the chief executive of event organizer GSMA told Reuters on Friday.

A few Russian companies will not be able to participate at the event, set to take place between Feb. 28 and March 3 because of economic sanctions, CEO John Hoffman said in an interview, adding it was unclear which companies would be affected.

In a statement earlier on Friday, GSMA condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and said there would be no Russian pavilion at the telecoms industry's biggest annual gathering.

(Reporting by Joan Faus and Horaci Garcia; Editing by Nathan Allen and Inti Landauro)

Source: Reuters

