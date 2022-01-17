Singapore exports up 18.4% in December, marking 13th straight month of growth

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports (NODX) rose by 18.4 per cent year-on-year in December 2021, marking the 13th straight month of growth.

The rise followed a decade record surge of 24.2 per cent in November.

Economists had expected a 13.8 per cent increase in December, according to the median of nine estimates reported by Reuters.

Both electronics and non-electronics exports grew in December last year, according to data released by Enterprise Singapore (ESG) on Monday (Jan 17).

On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, NODX increased by 3.7 per cent in December, following the previous month's 1 per cent growth.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, non-electronic NODX grew while electronics declined, with the level of NODX reaching S$17.1 billion in December, compared to November’s S$16.5 billion, ESG said.

Electronic exports recorded a 13.6 per cent increase in December, driven primarily by integrated circuits, personal computers and disk media products.

Shipments of non-electronic products grew by 19.9 per cent, led by pharmaceuticals, specialised machinery and petrochemicals.