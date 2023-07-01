Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Nokia renews patent license agreement with Apple
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Nokia renews patent license agreement with Apple

Nokia renews patent license agreement with Apple

FILE PHOTO: A mockup of the new Nokia logo is seen in this handout image released February 26, 2023. NOKIA/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

01 Jul 2023 04:53AM (Updated: 01 Jul 2023 05:21AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Nokia said on Friday it had signed a new long-term patent license agreement with Apple, as the current license between the companies expires at the end of 2023.

While terms of the agreement remain confidential between the companies, it covers Nokia’s inventions in 5G and other technologies.

Nokia said the company expects to recognize revenue related to the agreement starting January 2024, and it is consistent with the company's long-term outlook disclosed in the first quarter.

Nokia’s patent portfolio is built on more than 140 billion euros ($152.70 billion) invested in research & development and is composed of around 20,000 patents, including over 5,500 declared essential to 5G, the Finnish company said.

"The agreement reflects the strength of Nokia’s patent portfolio, decades-long investments in R&D, and contributions to cellular standards and other technologies," said Jenni Lukander, president of Nokia Technologies.

($1 = 0.9168 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.