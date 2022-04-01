Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Nokia says has launched legal challenge to 5G exclusion in Romania
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Nokia says has launched legal challenge to 5G exclusion in Romania

Nokia says has launched legal challenge to 5G exclusion in Romania

FILE PHOTO: The logo and ticker for Nokia are displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

01 Apr 2022 02:17AM (Updated: 01 Apr 2022 02:17AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

STOCKHOLM : Finnish network equipment maker Nokia said on Thursday it had launched a legal challenge to a decision by the Romanian government to exclude it from selling 5G technology in the country.

Last year, Romania's centrist government approved a United States-backed bill that effectively barred China's Huawei from taking part in its 5G network development.

"We can confirm that in February we were advised that we had been denied the authorisation to provide 5G infrastructure equipment in Romania by the Romanian government," Nokia said in a statement.

"We are seeking urgent clarification for the reasons for this decision and have instigated legal proceedings."

Nokia did not give any further details.

A Romanian government spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson and Supantha Mukherjee; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us