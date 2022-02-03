Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Nokia says revenue and margins to rise as turnaround gathers pace
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Nokia says revenue and margins to rise as turnaround gathers pace

Nokia says revenue and margins to rise as turnaround gathers pace

FILE PHOTO: A cyclist rides past a Nokia logo during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

03 Feb 2022 02:36PM (Updated: 03 Feb 2022 02:36PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HELSINKI :Finnish telecoms equipment maker Nokia said on Thursday it expects its revenue to grow this year and set a higher target for long-term earnings margins as the company's recovery gathers pace after years of restructuring.

Nokia predicted its 2022 revenue will amount to between 22.6 billion euros and 23.8 billion euros ($25.5 billion-$26.9 billion), up from 22.2 billion last year. Analysts on average expected revenue of 23.06 billion, a Refinitiv poll showed.

"Our long-term target is to grow faster than the market and to achieve a comparable operating margin of at least 14per cent," Chief Executive Pekka Lundmark said in a statement.

The producer of 5G technology and other network gear proposed a dividend of 0.08 euro per share for the 2021 financial year, the first owners will receive since a quarterly payout in mid-2019.

Nokia will also start a share buyback scheme with an aim to return 600 million euros of cash to shareholders over a period of two years.

($1 = 0.8850 euros)

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us