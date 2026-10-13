Nokia sells Enterprise Campus Edge business to Aurelius

OSLO, Oct 13 : Finland's Nokia said on Tuesday it has agreed to sell its Enterprise Campus Edge (ECE) business to private equity group Aurelius.

• The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2027, Nokia said in a statement, without revealing the price

• "This planned transaction supports Nokia's strategy to sharpen its portfolio and direct capital and resources to the areas where it can create the greatest long-term value," it said

• ECE operates private wireless services for nearly 900 customers in manufacturing, mining, logistics, airports, ports and power generation worldwide

• ECE is expected to benefit from greater independence and a dedicated strategic focus, Nokia added