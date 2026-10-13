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Nokia sells Enterprise Campus Edge business to Aurelius
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Business

Nokia sells Enterprise Campus Edge business to Aurelius

Nokia sells Enterprise Campus Edge business to Aurelius

Finnish technology and telecommunication company Nokia's headquarters in Espoo, Finland, October 28, 2025. Lehtikuva/Seppo Samuli via REUTERS

13 Oct 2026 01:15PM (Updated: 13 Oct 2026 01:28PM)
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OSLO, Oct 13 : Finland's Nokia said on Tuesday it has agreed to sell its Enterprise Campus Edge (ECE) business to private equity group Aurelius.

• The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2027, Nokia said in a statement, without revealing the price

• "This planned transaction supports Nokia's strategy to sharpen its portfolio and direct capital and resources to the areas where it can create the greatest long-term value," it said

• ECE operates private wireless services for nearly 900 customers in manufacturing, mining, logistics, airports, ports and power generation worldwide

• ECE is expected to benefit from greater independence and a dedicated strategic focus, Nokia added

Source: Reuters
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