Business

Nokia signs new 5G patent deal with Samsung
FILE PHOTO: A view of the logo at the headquarters of the Finnish telecoms company Nokia in Espoo, Finland March 16, 2021. Lehtikuva/Heikki Saukkomaa via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea South Korea, October 11, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo
23 Jan 2023 03:05PM (Updated: 23 Jan 2023 03:17PM)
OSLO : Nokia said on Monday it has signed a new cross-license patent agreement with Samsung following the expiry of a previous agreement at the end of 2022.

"Under the agreement, which covers Nokia's fundamental inventions in 5G and other technologies, Samsung will make payments to Nokia for a multi-year period beginning 1 January 2023," the Finnish company said.

The terms of the agreement remain confidential, it added.

The agreement is consistent with Nokia's previous long-term outlook disclosure, the company said.

Source: Reuters

