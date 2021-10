TOKYO : Nomura Holdings and Daiwa Securities Group will each take a 5per cent stake in SBI Holdings' digital stock exchange, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

Japan's top brokerage houses will participate in a 3.5 billion yen (US$30.88 million) capital increase to be conducted by the digital stock exchange set up by SBI and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Nikkei said.

(US$1 = 113.3600 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by David Goodman)