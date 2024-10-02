Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Nomura CEO apologises after probe into alleged bond trader market manipulation
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Nomura CEO apologises after probe into alleged bond trader market manipulation

Nomura CEO apologises after probe into alleged bond trader market manipulation

Nomura Holdings Chief Executive Kentaro Okuda attends a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, on May 17, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato)

02 Oct 2024 06:43PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO: The chief executive officer (CEO) of Nomura Holdings apologised on Wednesday (Oct 2) following a probe into market manipulation allegations involving a trader at its securities brokerage arm.

"I am very sorry for causing everybody great concern," Nomura CEO Kentaro Okuda said at a symposium where he was speaking alongside other CEOs of Japan's largest financial institutions.

Japan's securities watchdog last month recommended that Nomura Securities, the country's largest brokerage firm, be fined for a series of manipulative derivative transactions made by a Nomura trader to induce others to trade government bond future contracts.

The transactions generated a profit of ¥1.48 million (US$10,259) and the watchdog recommended a fine of ¥21.8 million (US$151,116).

Japan's Financial Services Agency is yet to make a decision on the recommendation.

Source: Reuters/ec

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement