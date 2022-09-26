Logo
Nomura expects sterling to hit parity by end-November, $0.975 by year-end
Banknotes of Japanese yen and U.S. dollar are seen in this illustration picture taken September 23, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

26 Sep 2022 08:08PM (Updated: 26 Sep 2022 08:08PM)
LONDON : Japanese bank Nomura said on Monday it expected sterling to reach parity versus the dollar by end-November and then keep on falling, predicting further pain for the battered British currency.

In a research note, Nomura analysts said they expected the pound to hit $0.975 by year-end and $0.95 in the first quarter. It hit a record low of $1.0327 earlier on Monday.

"This is a fundamental balance of payments crisis, with politicians hoping it will eventually just calm down. Hope is not a strategy, and markets are reflecting that," Nomura analysts said.

