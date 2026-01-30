Nomura logs 10% fall in third-quarter profit

TOKYO, Jan 30 : Nomura Holdings, Japan's largest investment bank and brokerage, on Friday said its third-quarter net profit fell nearly 10 per cent from a year earlier, weighed by expenses related to its $1.8 billion acquisition of investment management assets from Macquarie Group.

Net profit for the October-to-December quarter fell to 91.6 billion yen ($595.31 million) from 101.4 billion yen a year earlier.

Nevertheless, Nomura's investment management division recorded a 33 per cent increase in net revenue, with asset management fees reaching an all-time high.

The quarter marked another strong showing for Nomura's wholesale division, which is home to its investment banking and trading arms, as it capitalised on rising global equity prices and a buoyant market for dealmaking in Japan.

Record-high share prices in Japan and the U.S. pushed revenue from equity products up 21 per cent from a year earlier, while investment banking revenue rose 11 per cent, boosted by M&A advisory fees and major capital raises such as the listing of SBI Shinsei Bank.

Beyond the wholesale division, where results are sensitive to swings in market conditions, Nomura has sought over recent years to establish a more stable revenue base at its wealth management and investment management arms.

Nomura's wealth management division commands a dominant lead over rivals in Japan and income before income taxes rose 31 per cent in the quarter.

The business has grown steadily as more Japanese savers seek higher returns on their assets now that Japan has made its long-awaited exit from deflation.

($1 = 153.8700 yen)