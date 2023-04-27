Nomura shares drop more than 7% after posting 76% profit drop

TOKYO : Nomura Holdings Inc shares dropped more than 7 per cent early on Thursday after it posted a sharp fall in its quarterly net profit as worries about a global banking crisis roiled markets and hit its investment banking business.

Nomura, Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank, saw its shares slump 7.6 per cent by early morning after being untraded with a glut of sell orders earlier in the day.

On Wednesday, the company reported a 76 per cent fall in its quarterly net profit, joining Wall Street investment banks in reporting a slump in dealmaking fees as global mergers and acquisitions activity shrank to the lowest level in more than a decade in the last quarter.