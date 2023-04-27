Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Nomura shares drop more than 7% after quarterly profit tanks
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Nomura shares drop more than 7% after quarterly profit tanks

Nomura shares drop more than 7% after quarterly profit tanks

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Nomura Holdings is pictured in Tokyo, Japan, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai//File Photo

27 Apr 2023 08:31AM (Updated: 27 Apr 2023 09:05AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO :Nomura Holdings Inc shares dropped more than 7 per cent early on Thursday after Japan's biggest brokerage posted a sharp fall in quarterly net profit as worries about a global banking crisis roiled markets and hit its investment banking business.

Nomura on Wednesday reported a 76 per cent fall in January-March net profit, joining Wall Street investment banks in reporting a slump in dealmaking fees as global mergers and acquisitions activity shrank to the lowest level in more than a decade in the last quarter.

Investors have grown more cautious about volatile markets as a banking crisis that began with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank spread to Europe with the sale of Credit Suisse Group AG to its Swiss rival UBS Group AG.

Moody's Japan senior analyst Tomoya Suzuki also blamed rapidly rising interest rates around the world and geopolitical tensions for dampened investor sentiment.

"Moody’s has a negative outlook on Nomura Holdings’ rating, reflecting structural challenges to the company's profitability in the domestic retail segment," Suzuki wrong in a report.

Nomura's wholesale division, which houses its investment banking and trading businesses, sank into the red for the second consecutive quarter with a pre-tax loss of 14.2 billion yen ($106.24 million). Costs also ballooned at the division due to global inflation and a weaker yen.

Its shares were down 7.5 per cent in early trade, marking the biggest daily fall since March 2021.

($1 = 133.6600 yen)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.