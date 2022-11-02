Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Nomura's reports modest quarterly profit amid financial market downturn
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Nomura's reports modest quarterly profit amid financial market downturn

Nomura's reports modest quarterly profit amid financial market downturn
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Nomura Holdings is pictured in Tokyo, Japan, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Nomura's reports modest quarterly profit amid financial market downturn
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Nomura Securities is pictured at the company's Otemachi Head Office in Tokyo, Japan, November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo
02 Nov 2022 02:23PM (Updated: 02 Nov 2022 02:25PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Nomura Holdings Inc, Japan's top brokerage and investment bank, on Wednesday reported a modest level of profit for the second quarter as fears of a global recession weighed on its asset management and investment banking divisions.

July-September profit came in at 16.8 billion yen ($113.9 million).

While that was much stronger than the 3.2 billion yen profit for the same quarter a year earlier when it booked a 39 billion yen charge related to U.S. mortgage backed loans issued more than a decade ago, its results were otherwise lacklustre.

Headwinds including sharply rising global interest rates and the war in Ukraine have led to stock market downturns, hitting Nomura's mainstay businesses despite its efforts to change its earnings structure to be less vulnerable to market swings.

($1 = 147.4800 yen)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.