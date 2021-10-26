Logo
Nordic IT services firm TietoEvry's quarterly profit beats expectations
26 Oct 2021 01:34PM (Updated: 26 Oct 2021 01:30PM)
Nordic IT services provider TietoEvry reported on Tuesday third-quarter operating profit above analysts' expectations driven by strong growth in its software businesses.

The Finnish company, which finalised the acquisition of Norway's Evry in December 2019, said its adjusted operating profit before amortisation (EBITA) rose to 94 million euros (US$109.40 million) from 90 million a year earlier, compared with analysts' 88-million-euro estimate in a company-provided poll.

(US$1 = 0.8593 euros)

(Reporting by Milla Nissi in Gdansk; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Source: Reuters

