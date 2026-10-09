Logo
Logo

Business

Norse Atlantic lands lease deal with Pakistan's PIA
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Norse Atlantic lands lease deal with Pakistan's PIA

Norse Atlantic lands lease deal with Pakistan's PIA

General view of a Norse Atlantic Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft parked at Oslo (Gardermoen) Airport, Norway March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Victoria Klesty

09 Oct 2026 02:59PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Oct 9 : Norse Atlantic Airways will lease two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), it said on Friday, in the latest move by the struggling Norwegian airline to shore up its finances.

The agreement helps Norse retain a key ACMI (aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance) contract after India's largest airline IndiGo in July said it would end its wet-lease arrangement with the Norwegian group.

Norse, faced with soaring jet fuel costs, has been reducing its exposure to low-cost transatlantic services and increasing its focus on ACMI, under which it leases aircraft and crews to other airlines for a fee.

• Flight operations for flag carrier PIA are scheduled to begin in November 2026

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• Norse said long-term ACMI agreements with major international airlines help shield the company from swings in passenger demand and fuel prices

• The carrier added that it is in talks with other airlines about potential ACMI contracts

• Norse operates a fleet of 12 Boeing 787 Dreamliners

• The low-cost carrier started a formal process for a possible sale or merger in July

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement