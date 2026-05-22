North Carolina sues Vietnam's Vinfast over delayed EV project

HANOI, May 22 : The State of North Carolina has sued Vietnam's EV maker Vinfast for its alleged failure to meet its commitments to build an electric vehicle and battery factory in the state, Attorney General Jeff Jackson said in a statement.

• Vinfast has abandoned work on the site for over a year, according to the statement issued on Thursday.

• Vinfast was earlier licenced to build the plant with commitments to create 7,500 jobs and invest over $3 billion in North Carolina, the statement said.

• "Vinfast has defaulted on its agreements with the State, and Vinfast's continued inaction all but guarantees imminent further default," it said.

• Vinfast didn't immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.