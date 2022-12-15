Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

North Dakota, Iowa join other US states in banning TikTok from state-owned devices
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

North Dakota, Iowa join other US states in banning TikTok from state-owned devices

North Dakota, Iowa join other US states in banning TikTok from state-owned devices

FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Tik Tok logo is seen in front of U.S. flag in this illustration taken October 6, 2020. Picture taken October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/

15 Dec 2022 04:45AM (Updated: 15 Dec 2022 04:45AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : North Dakota and Iowa have joined a growing number of U.S. states in banning the Chinese-owned short-video-sharing app TikTok from state-owned devices, citing national security concerns.

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds issued directives on to prohibit executive branch agencies from downloading the app on any government-issued equipment. Around a dozen U.S. states have taken similar actions to bar TikTok from state-owned devices, including Alabama and Utah earlier this week.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.