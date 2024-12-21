Logo
North Korea's Kim Jong Un calls for stronger rural economies, state media says

FILE PHOTO: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a visit to the National Defense University in Pyongyang, North Korea, October 7, 2024, in this photo released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS/File Photo

21 Dec 2024 06:06AM
SEOUL : North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called to step up development of the country's industrial production in regions outside Pyongyang to strengthen rural economies, state media KCNA said on Saturday.

Kim called for the modernisation of regional manufacturing facilities, improvements in agriculture, and "to come up with clear results every year, regardless of conditions".

Kim was speaking on Friday at a ceremony for new production facilities in Songchon County, northeast of Pyongyang, in which he participated in ribbon-cutting and toured manufacturing rooms for products such as soy sauce and bean paste, KCNA said.

Last year, North Korea's nominal GDP stood at 40.2 trillion won ($27.86 billion), or just 1.7 per cent that of South Korea's 2,401.2 trillion won, South Korea's statistics agency said on Friday.

North Korea's GDP had shrunk for three straight years since 2020 during the pandemic when the country shut its borders, and only rebounded last year, the agency said.

($1 = 1,443.1400 won)

Source: Reuters

